Shake Shack Is Offering a BOGO Burger Deal Right Now

It's time to squeeze in all the freshly grilled cheeseburgers you can before the end of the summer season. Winter is just around the corner, and everyone knows that it's very uncool to eat cheeseburgers during the cold months. Okay, maybe not. But Shake Shack's latest BOGO deal only lasts so long.

From now until September 12, you can get two burgers for the price of one at any of the company's more than 350 locations. In order to score one, you just have to order via the restaurant's Shack App or online with the code BURGERBUDS.

Unlike its competitor In-N-Out, Shake Shack offers up a bevy of options. From hot dogs and fried chicken sandwiches, to cheesy fried mushroom burgers and lemonade that absolutely slaps. Sorry to my native West Coast favorite, but when it comes to options, Shake Shack reigns supreme. And in the words of Miranda Priestley, "no, no…that wasn’t a question."