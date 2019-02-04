You Can Finally Get Chicken Nuggets at Shake Shack Now

Shake Shack is synonymous with burgers, fries and, of course, milk shakes, but the company branched into chicken not long ago and hasn’t looked back. The ever-popular chain launched fried chicken sandwiches, hot chicken sandwiches, and even gave lobster a shot. Now, it’s finally added chicken nuggets to the menu nationwide.
On Monday, the newest addition to the menu, Chick’n Bites, made their debut at Shake Shack locations all across the country. The bite-sized pieces of fried chicken are made with antibiotic-free chicken breast that are prepared with a sous vide cooking method to lock in moisture, then hand-breaded and crisp-fried to order. In other words, they’re pretty elevated compared to your typical fast food nuggets -- much like Shake Shack’s cheeseburgers.
You can order them as a six or 10 piece for $4.19 or $6.19, respectively. Shake Shack’s Chick’n Bites are meant to be enjoyed with a side of sauce, like BBQ sauce or honey mustard, but the option are endless. You can also ask for cheese sauce, ShackSauce, or buttermilk herb mayo, according to a spokesperson. The options are endless, really.
For New Yorkers, Shake Shack’s Chick’n Bites are a return item. They were first introduced for a test run at the West Village location last September. The somewhat refined nuggets were such a hit, Shake Shack decided to roll them out across the country.
They won’t be around forever, however, so get ‘em while they’re hot.
This Pop-Up is Serving Real-Life Bob's Burgers
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.