This Dude Gave His Shake Shack Cook a Hilarious Compliment and It Went Viral

The people who make your food in restaurants often tense up when a patron wants to talk to them. Most of the time, it's a complaint rather than a compliment.
That's probably how Jason and Mike felt when Marcus Jeffers approached the Shake Shack counter, burger in one hand, yelling, "Who made this burger!?" The video of the incident, which took place at a Marlton, New Jersey Shake Shack per Fox, has gone viral. It's been viewed more than six million times on Twitter and has more than 175,000 retweets.
After the initial request for the name of the cook went unanswered, the patron repeated his question. "Who made this burger, man? I know y'all hear me," he yelled. The staff was ununderstandably apprehensive. Then it Jason and Mike are thrown under the bus.
HearseCon Is the Biggest Hearse Event of the Year
When the names come out, things take a weird turn. "Jason, you killin' it," he says. "Mike, you too." The other patrons, who fell silent when Jeffers was asking for names, start cheering for the burger maestros.
Jeffers told Fox this was his first-ever Shake Shack burger. He came up with the idea to do this while joking around at the restaurant with friends. "We had seen a video similar to that before, but the people that were in it threw the food at the employees, so we wanted to put a positive spin on it and make it our own," he said.
"Once I started yelling, the music stopped and everyone stared at me in silence, and I wasn't sure if I took it too far. So, once I complimented the cooks, I'm glad everyone started clapping afterward," he added. "I'm just glad nothing got out of hand and everyone had a laugh out of it."
h/t TIME
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.