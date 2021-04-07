Shake Shack Just Debuted a New Avocado & Bacon Menu Nationwide

This has been the year of limited-edition menus for Shake Shack. The fast casual burger slinger brought us truffle-forward favorites, an entire Korean-inspired lineup, and now, the chain is stacking your sandwiches with avocado and bacon.

From now through June 30, all US Shake Shack locations are serving the new Avocado Bacon Burger and Avocado Bacon Chicken. According to a spokesperson for the chain, the launch has been a long time in the making with fresh avocado as one of the most-requested additions to date.

"Shake Shack is on a mission to Stand For Something Good and is committed to delivering the ultimate guest experience and sourcing premium ingredients to bring fun and delicious menu items to guests inspired by the burger stand’s fine dining roots," a rep told Thrillist.