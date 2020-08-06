Shake Shack Is Selling DIY SmokeShack Cheeseburger Kits With Nationwide Shipping

I love a home cooked meal just as much as the next person, but the actual legwork of planning, grocery shopping, and prep has always driven me straight to Postmates. Until Goldbelly, that is.

The food delivery service, which ships iconic local dishes across the United States, introduced a DIY Shake Shack cheeseburger kit a few months back, so you get the satisfaction and freshness of cooking for yourself without all the effort. And now, the New York-based burger giant has added a SmokeShack version of the kit, available only for the month of August.

In case you haven't had the cheesy, bacon-stacked burger before, here's what you need to know: the SmokeShack features two Angus beef patties topped with Niman Ranch applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, melted American cheese, and that heaven-sent ShackSauce all sandwiched between two potato buns.