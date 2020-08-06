Shake Shack Is Selling DIY SmokeShack Cheeseburger Kits With Nationwide Shipping
You can get 8- and 16-packs.
I love a home cooked meal just as much as the next person, but the actual legwork of planning, grocery shopping, and prep has always driven me straight to Postmates. Until Goldbelly, that is.
The food delivery service, which ships iconic local dishes across the United States, introduced a DIY Shake Shack cheeseburger kit a few months back, so you get the satisfaction and freshness of cooking for yourself without all the effort. And now, the New York-based burger giant has added a SmokeShack version of the kit, available only for the month of August.
In case you haven't had the cheesy, bacon-stacked burger before, here's what you need to know: the SmokeShack features two Angus beef patties topped with Niman Ranch applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, melted American cheese, and that heaven-sent ShackSauce all sandwiched between two potato buns.
The Goldbelly meal kit version includes all the fixings to create your own -- including raw 100% Angus beef from Pat LaFrieda. There's also two sizes options, so whether you've got a big crew or just a big appetite, you're covered. The 8-pack will run you $59 while the 16-pack costs $109. But c'mon, the SmokeShack is only available for one month. Can you really put a price on something like that?
"Our mission as a company is to bring people an edible hug, a connection to a loved one even though you may not be with them, a moment of nostalgic comfort from a beloved food memory," Goldbelly founder and CEO Joe Ariel said in a statement to Thrillist. "We understand how truly important our mission is, now more than ever. As a long time Shake Shack fan since the days of their original cart in Madison Square Park, there aren't many comfort foods that touch my heart as much as the iconic Shake Shack burger."
