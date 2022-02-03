Shake Shack Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches If You Join Its New Dating Site

There's a lot that plays into compatibility, but personally, I'm looking for someone with the same palate. It's just never going to work if my significant other is unwilling to indulge my every last craving—and finish off the other half when I over-order. Disclaimer to potential suitors: My eyes are bigger than my stomach.

Shake Shack is taking on that very task and attempting to match us with fellow chicken sandwich fans. The fast food restaurant is launching a dating site called LetsEatCute.com so that you can find your soulmate—or hey, a nice fling works too—just in time for Valentine's Day. Upload a selfie, tell them how spicy you like it (in terms of your Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, that is), and get swiping.

"As singles embark on their 'Eat Cute' journey, we're not only wishing them luck in love, but we're also hoping their phone screens can withstand the heat," Chief Marketing Officer at DoorDash Kofi Amoo-Gottfried said in the press release. "We're continuing to build our relationship with Shake Shack by presenting a bit of levity with 'Eat Cute' this year, ideally sparking the start of something new for singles looking for love centered around their shared interest in delicious food."