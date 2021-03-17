Shake Shack's Giving Out Free Fries to Celebrate Its New Nationwide Delivery
It's the first of a series of new features being released this year.
Shake Shack has partnered with Uber Eats to roll out its mobile delivery service nationwide, the burger chain announced Wednesday. On the iOS version of the chain's mobile app, users all across the US can now order food for delivery and track the order's progress in live time.
The app's new delivery features will get Shake Shack to your door for a flat delivery fee of $0.99. If orders exceed $35, the delivery fee is waived.
“We’re thrilled to introduce delivery through our own app, offering guests a new way to get Shake Shack however and whenever they want it,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, in a press release. “With an influx of new and returning guests to our digital channels this past year, we’ve accelerated our digital investment. Delivery through the Shack app represents the latest innovation from Shake Shack and is reflective of our increasing focus on convenience across the broader Shake Shack experience.”
In celebration of the new in-app delivery option, Shake Shack will give guests free fries with every delivery order over $15 between now and Wednesday, March 31. Anyone who knows Shake Shack knows that its crinkle-cut fries are its best asset.
If you're an Android user, you'll miss out on this deal, but don't worry: The fast casual chain promises that delivery options will be made available to Android mobile app users in the second half of 2021. The company is also working on redesigning its website to be more mobile-friendly and incorporating new payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay into its interface.
