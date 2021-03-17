Shake Shack's Giving Out Free Fries to Celebrate Its New Nationwide Delivery

Shake Shack has partnered with Uber Eats to roll out its mobile delivery service nationwide, the burger chain announced Wednesday. On the iOS version of the chain's mobile app, users all across the US can now order food for delivery and track the order's progress in live time.

The app's new delivery features will get Shake Shack to your door for a flat delivery fee of $0.99. If orders exceed $35, the delivery fee is waived.

“We’re thrilled to introduce delivery through our own app, offering guests a new way to get Shake Shack however and whenever they want it,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, in a press release. “With an influx of new and returning guests to our digital channels this past year, we’ve accelerated our digital investment. Delivery through the Shack app represents the latest innovation from Shake Shack and is reflective of our increasing focus on convenience across the broader Shake Shack experience.”