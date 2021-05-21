Shake Shack Is Giving Out Free Fries Nationwide If You're Vaccinated

Shake Shack announced earlier in May that all vaccinated New Yorkers could snag a free order of fries as an incentive to get a vaccination and keep communities safe. On May 20, the beloved burger chain announced that the promotion is extending to its locations across the US.

From May 21 through June 12, your completed vaccination card can land you a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich. (Those are the second-best fries in fast casual food, according to the 2021 Fasties.)

“Shake Shack has always prioritized taking care of our communities, and we’re proud to be part of their recovery, helping get more people vaccinated and back to gathering again," Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said in a statement.

You'll be able to tack on those free fries at locations nationwide with the exclusion of any Shake Shack located in an airport, stadium, or ballpark. Also, you'll have to place that order in-store. It's just one of a growing number of perks companies are offering to people who get their complete vaccination against Covid-19. If you need a little incentive, there it is.