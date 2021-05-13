Shake Shack's Offering Free Fries for Vaccinated Customers in NYC

It should go without saying that protecting yourself from COVID-19 and helping to finally end the pandemic are reasons enough to get vaccinated as soon as you possibly can. However, there are some additional perks that come with getting your shots (or shot), including the ability to attend events, access to travel destinations, and, of course, free food. The latest offer in that last category comes from fast casual burger chain Shake Shack.

Shake Shack announced Thursday it has teamed up with the NYC Mayor's Office to help get more New Yorkers to vaccinated. From now through June 12, you can score a free order of regular Crinkle Cut Fries when you buy a burger of chicken sandwich in-store and show your vaccine card or Excelsior Pass. The deal is available at the following NYC locations only: Downtown BK, Flatbush Ave, DUMBO, Queens Center Mall, Forest Hills, Williamsburg, 1700 Broadway, Staten Island Mall, Empire Outlets, Madison Square Park, Midtown East, Herald Square, Hudson Yards, West Village, Morningside Heights, Harlem, Bay Plaza, Upper West Side, Battery Park City, Fulton Transit Center, Astor Place, and Bryant Park, according to a company blog post.