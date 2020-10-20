News Shake Shack Is Giving Out Free Fries to Celebrate Early Voting Casting your ballot early? Reward yourself with free fries.

Shake Shack

Voting early comes with a major perk: peace of mind. You can cast your ballot ahead of time so it’s ready to be counted right away, and you can do so while avoiding the rush and crowded polling places on Election Day. As if that weren’t enough, it turns out you can celebrate early voting with free fries at Shake Shack. The fast casual burger purveyor announced this week that it has teamed up with the voting information experts at Vote.org to offer free fries to help encourage people across the country to vote early. Participating in our democracy, casting your vote safely, and making your voice heard is more important than ever.

Shake Shack wants voters to “Shack the Vote.” In celebration of the first-ever Vote Early Day on October 24, Shake Shack is offering free fries with any order of $5 or more through the app or online. All you have to do is use the code FRYVOTED sometime between now and October 24 and you’re in. That’s not all Shake Shack’s doing to celebrate voting. The company will also be giving team members who need it an additional three hours of paid time off to get out and cast their votes. Voting lines can be long, so extra time is key. Shake Shack has said it’s encouraging all employees who plan to vote in-person to stay in line as long as they need, but the same goes for everyone. Get out there and vote -- and vote early if you can!

