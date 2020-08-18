Shake Shack Is Offering BOGO Shakes for the Next Week

The only thing better than one of Shake Shack's creamy, decadent milkshakes, is getting two for the price of one. The good news? You can get exactly that when you place an order from Shake Shack through Uber Eats (and only Uber Eats) through August 23.

The NYC-based burger slinger is giving away buy-one, get-one (BOGO) shakes and we're talking any of the chains flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, salted caramel, black & white, cookies & creme, even the new s'mores. ICYMI, Shake Shack officially debuted its s'mores milkshake back in July and it sounds a whole lot like the classic campfire snack -- with classic frozen chocolate custard, marshmallow sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and whipped cream.

Shake Shack is also kicking off a new TikTok challenge, knowing full well we are spending an unhealthy amount of hours already trying to master that, um, complex WAP dance. With social media stars Dixie (and her dad, Mark) D'Amelio, Caleb Natale, Sean Sotaridona, and Spencer and Jon Klaasen, the fast casual chain is debuting a challenge of its own: the Shake Shake. Instead of actually shaking hands (we all know that's the biggest no-no in 2020), you have to duet on the app with an actual milkshake. Way better in my opinion.