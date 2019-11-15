Shake Shack Delivers Nationwide Now & You Can Get It for Free This Weekend

I know there's an ongoing debate about the country's best cheeseburger, but in my opinion, the In-N-Out loyalists are wrong. Shake Shack will always be better to me. And if the crisp crinkle cut fries weren't enough to warrant an order, maybe this will: you can get free Shake Shack delivery all weekend long.
On Thursday, Shake Shack announced plans to roll out nationwide delivery via Grubhub, and to celebrate the new partnership, the chain is slashing the fees through Sunday, November 17.
"As we begin our integrated partnership with Grubhub, we're focused on creating the best delivery experience for both our restaurant operators and our guests," Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said in a statement. "We're committed to being an accessible omnichannel business, giving our guests the chance to experience Shake Shack whenever they want it, with convenience and ease. We're excited to launch this partnership nationwide and begin our marketing efforts together across the country."
While delivery is already available, "other elements of the partnership" will launch in 2020. Though I have no further deets on what that actually means, anything involving the two brands is up our alley. Who doesn't love cheeseburgers and food brought straight to your door?
"We've been able to build out a deeply-integrated and robust partnership that positively impacts all parties, including the restaurant and our diners," Grubhub Founder and CEO Matt Maloney continued. "Shake Shack is an exciting addition to our growing number of restaurants, and we know diners will be eager to order their favorites for delivery. With the power of both brands, we're confident in our execution ahead and the large opportunity that this partnership represents for both Shake Shack guests and our diners."
OK, one Shack Burger for me, please!
