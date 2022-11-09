Shake Shack Has Launched an Entire Lineup of Holiday Milkshakes
And they're already available on menus nationwide.
Shake Shack continues to confidently disrupt the fast-casual restaurant space with its innovation. Last month, for example, the chain teamed up with Chef Enrique Olvera to collaborate on an ant-infused, three-course meal.
But just because we're obsessed with Shake Shack's gastronomic experiments doesn't mean we're not equally into its more traditional launches. To wash down the Ant Burger, available at the Manhattan West Village location on Thursday, November 10, you can try the brand's newly dropped holiday shake lineup.
The Christmas Cookie Shake, Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake, and Chocolate Peppermint Shake are officially on menus nationwide.
The Christmas Cookie Shake features a sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles. The Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake is hand-spun with chocolate cookies and malted chocolate frozen custard. It's then topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles. For the finale, get the Chocolate Peppermint Shake with peppermint fudge and chocolate frozen custard topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles.
Each shake is available for $5.99 at restaurants nationwide during the holiday season.