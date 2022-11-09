Shake Shack Has Launched an Entire Lineup of Holiday Milkshakes

Shake Shack continues to confidently disrupt the fast-casual restaurant space with its innovation. Last month, for example, the chain teamed up with Chef Enrique Olvera to collaborate on an ant-infused, three-course meal.

But just because we're obsessed with Shake Shack's gastronomic experiments doesn't mean we're not equally into its more traditional launches. To wash down the Ant Burger, available at the Manhattan West Village location on Thursday, November 10, you can try the brand's newly dropped holiday shake lineup.