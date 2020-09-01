Shake Shack Just Added an Entire Menu of Spicy Fried Chicken & Fries

I'm a Shake Shack loyalist through and through. And while I have a weakness for the Popeyes chicken sandwich, now that my trusty burger slinger has brought back its own spicy, fried chicken sandwich, I've gotta side with my go-to.

But as if the return of Shake Shack's Hot Chick’n sandwich weren't enough, the chain is dropping three more soon-to-be favorites right along with it: Hot Chick’n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries, and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries, a trifecta of guajillo- and cayenne pepper-seasoned goodies.

Shake Shack first debuted its spicy chicken sandwich -- an offshoot of the original Chick'n Shack sandwich -- back in 2017. And it was the cherry pepper slaw and pickle-topped sandwich that inspired the brand-new Hot Spicy Fries in the first place. Though this is their first official debut, the heat-forward fries were actually a "secret menu item" back in the day. At the time, a Shake Shack spokesperson told Thrillist customers could add the pepper blend to either regular fries or cheese fries at no extra cost.