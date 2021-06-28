A Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Is Joining Shake Shack Menus This Summer

Shake Shack is hardly a one-trick pony. Though best-known for its cheeseburgers, the casual dining joint is constantly churning out new innovations—including restaurant collabs, themed menus (remember the truffles!?), and now, an all-new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich.

As part of its updated summer menu, Shake Shack has created the "perfect marriage of sweet and spicy," according to a press release. The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich features a crispy chicken breast slathered in honey glaze, topped with habanero mayo sauce, shredded lettuce, and sandwiched between a toasted potato bun.

Shake Shack didn't stop there, though. The burger slinger has got even more on the menu, including Hot Honey Bites—white meat chicken nuggets with Hot Honey seasoning and that habanero mayo sauce—and Hot Honey Fries—fries that boast the same Hot Honey seasoning and habanero mayo.