Shake Shack Just Unveiled a Spicy New Menu Inspired by 'Hot Ones'
Can we get Sean Evans to moderate our meal?
Everyone has their own pipe dream. Mine just so happens to be appearing on Hot Ones. And while I might need a little (or a lot) more clout before Sean Evans himself invites me on, at least I can get practicing. Shake Shack has teamed up with the First We Feast series to release an entire menu of fire-hot favorites inspired by the show.
Beginning Friday, September 16, the burger slinger is introducing four Hot Ones-inspired menu additions.
Here's the full lineup:
Hot Ones Burger: This 100% Angus beef burger is topped with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, crispy, applewood smoked bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun.
Hot Ones Chicken: This crispy, white-meat chicken is topped with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, applewood smoked bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun.
Hot Ones Cheese Fries: The chain's beloved crinkle-cut fries are topped with cheese sauce, dusted with Aleppo Pepper, and served with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce.
Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries: These crinkle-cut fries are topped with applewood-smoked bacon, cheese sauce, Aleppo pepper, and served with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce.
Now, if you really want to test your taste buds, you can add on The Last Dab: Apollo, the show's hottest sauce to date. And for fans that can't wait until Friday, Shake Shack is offering early access to the menu exclusively through the Shack App beginning Tuesday, September 13. You might want a glass of milk handy.