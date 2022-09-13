Shake Shack Just Unveiled a Spicy New Menu Inspired by 'Hot Ones'

Everyone has their own pipe dream. Mine just so happens to be appearing on Hot Ones. And while I might need a little (or a lot) more clout before Sean Evans himself invites me on, at least I can get practicing. Shake Shack has teamed up with the First We Feast series to release an entire menu of fire-hot favorites inspired by the show.

Beginning Friday, September 16, the burger slinger is introducing four Hot Ones-inspired menu additions.