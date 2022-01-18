Shake Shack Just Dropped 2 New Shakes—and One Is Caffeinated

Shake Shack is shaking things up in 2022 by adding two exciting new shake offerings to its menu. The chain just rolled out the new Wake & Shake and Chocolate Pie Shake.

The Wake & Shake is a caffeinated option. It features vanilla frozen custard spun with Red Bay coffee, maple syrup, and orange zest. It's topped with whipped cream and orange candies and perfect any time of day. The Chocolate Pie Shake won't give you that same caffeine buzz, but it will put a little pep in your step. It features chocolate ganache toasted oat pie from Four & Twenty Blackbirds spun with chocolate frozen custard and topped with croissant cookie crumbles.

Both shakes retail for about $5.99, depending on where you are. They're available at participating Shake Shack locations nationwide for a limited time.