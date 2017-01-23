Shake Shack Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers Right Now

News

As you probably know by now, if you want to grab Shake Shack for lunch, you'll have to account for the better burger chain's famously long lines. Well, that could soon change -- at least a little bit -- with the nationwide release of its mobile ordering app on Monday. But even better yet, the chain is handing out free cheeseburgers to celebrate.

Here's the deal:

Starting on Monday, Shake Shack will give you a free single ShackBurger if you download its newly launched mobile ordering app, aptly dubbed the Shack App, create an account, and use the promotional code "shackappy" at checkout for your mobile order. The free burger code is redeemable at Shake Shack restaurants nationwide -- minus its airport, stadium, and ballpark locations -- through February 28th. Of course, you can only use the promo code once. 

Shake Shack said ordering via the Shack App will ultimately result in shorter pick up times. The app allows you to select what you want from the menu and choose a pickup time at your local Shake Shack location. Your food will be cooked, ready, and timed to your arrival, according to the company, which first tested the app at select locations last October.

Shorter wait times or not, you'll get a free cheeseburger out of it. You know what to do. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and could go for a nice cheeseburger right about now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

