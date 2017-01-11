News

Shake Shack Just Announced a Honey-Covered Fried Chicken Sandwich


Courtesy of Shake Shack

Although it's mostly famous for cheeseburgers, crinkle cut fries, and insanely long lines, Shake Shack's first-ever fried chicken sandwich -- the Chick'n Shack -- has been dubbed as a "game changer" since the chain unleashed it nationwide earlier this year. And now, less than nine months later, Shake Shack has announced that it's making another new fried chicken sandwich: the Salt & Pepper Honey Chick’n.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Unlike the Chick'n Shack, which includes fairly traditional fried chicken sandwich toppings like pickles, lettuce, and mayo, the Salt & Pepper Honey Chick’n features a crispy chicken breast with just two toppings: a glaze of salted honey and a sprinkle of ground black pepper. Mark Rosati, Shake Shack’s Culinary Director, describes it as the company's "spin on a classic," saying it offers "well balanced layers of sweetness and saltiness." It's really that simple, folks.

The new sandwich is available starting Thursday, October 6th, but only at Shake Shack's three Brooklyn locations and only for a limited time, according to a press release. But considering the huge success of the original Chick'n Shack ahead of its nationwide launch in the very same test market, it's only a matter of time before you can get your hands on a Salt & Pepper Honey Chick’n, too. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and could go for a good fried chicken sandwich right about now, but isn't quite sure about the whole honey aspect here. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

