Shake Shack Just Unveiled a New Hot Chicken Sandwich

Whoever was excited by the introduction of Shake Shack's first chicken sandwich two years ago has been given yet another reason to salivate over the burger peddler's rapidly expanding empire. That's because Shake Shack is now diversifying its offerings with a new hot chicken sandwich, available nationwide. The Hot Chick’n was unveiled yesterday, and it's slated to grace the restaurant's menus starting August 1. According to a press release, the item hinges on a southern motif, offering a "crispy chicken breast dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend and topped with slaw and pickles."
The Hot Chick'n might not be too much of a surprise: after all, its recipe is included in Shake Shack's new cookbook. Shake Shack: Recipes and Stories offers a dizzying amount of intel on the chain's origins, complete with an introduction from Shake Shack founder and burger empresario, Danny Meyer. If the hype and buzz surrounding the chain's first chicken sandwich is any reasonable barometer, the Hot Chick'n is destined for popularity.
Culinary director Mark Rosati notes that Shake Shack has been "playing around with a spicy version of our Chick’n Shack for some time now." It's made with a fried chicken breast, slow-cooked in buttermilk marinade and topped with a Louisiana-style coleslaw. The Hot Chick'n will be available at all restaurant locations nationwide -- minus ballparks and airports -- so get ready for a new Shake Shack staple in your life, especially as the restaurant continues on its industry-dominating course.
