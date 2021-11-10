Here's How to Save $7 at Shake Shack Right Now

Uber Eats and Shake Shack are teaming up with NBA All-Star and Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson. The dream team is bringing fans the first meal deal in Shake Shack history, the Klay Trey combo meal.

The Klay Trey combo meal features the basketball player's favorite Shack Shack order, which is a Chicken Shack sandwich, fries, and a chocolate shake. We all love a sandwich, fries, and shake combo, so the discount connected to the bundle makes things that much sweeter for fans. While these menu items would normally be $18, the Klay Trey combo meal will be $11 exclusively when ordered via Uber Eats. That's a sweet $7 discount that can't be beat.

The new deal will only be offered to fans from November 10 to November 14. A select few lucky fans will also find a limited-edition mini hoop or a bucket hat with their Uber Eats deliveries so they can match Thompson's meal deal energy.