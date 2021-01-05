Shake Shack Has a New Korean-Style Menu with Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Shake Shack—widely beloved for its classic cheeseburgers and fried chicken sandwiches—has been mixing things up quite a bit the past few months with a Mama's Too collab, Bar Sardine tribute, and even a truffle-inspired lineup. Now, the New York-based burger slinger is kicking off the new year with another major menu addition that packs some sweet and spicy heat.

Shake Shack announced Tuesday that it's unleashing a whole Korean-inspired menu, available now through April 5 at locations nationwide—unlike previous limited-edition menu items that were restricted to the NYC and LA areas. The centerpiece of the lineup is the new Korean-style Fried Chick’n sandwich, which features a fried chicken breast glazed with spicy-sweet gochujang (a fermented chili paste) and a kimchi slaw made with Choi's Kimchi, according to a Shake Shack spokesperson.

"Korean-style Fried Chick’n has been on our minds ever since we created it for our locations in South Korea," Culinary Director Mark Rosati told Thrillist. "Shake Shack has an extensive global presence, and we’ve seen a lot of growth in South Korea over the past several years. We are excited to celebrate some of that with this sandwich back home!"