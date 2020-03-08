Shake Shack Is Opening Drive-Thrus So You Can Get Your Burgers Faster

I've got a pretty staunch stance on the Shake Shack versus In-N-out debate -- in that I'd opt for the former every single time. But as if the very existence of Shack Sauce weren't enough to sway you, maybe this will: The fast casual burger slinger is debuting a streamlined order system so you can get your food even faster.

With a major surge in pickups as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Shake Shack is working to create a more efficient process. During the company's earning's call on July 30, CEO Randy Garutti announced the rollout of the chain's new digital experience "Shack Track." The program not only includes an easier way to order via app and web, but changes the way we get our food, too.

The New York City-based burger joint will introduce the following updates in the next six to 12 months: drive-up windows, in-app delivery, curbside pickup, and walk-up windows all for preorders. Shake Shack will also open its first-ever drive-thru. "We've not yet announced the initial drive-thru locations, but intend to lead with traditional suburban high-traffic quarters," Garutti said in the call.