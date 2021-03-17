Shake Shack's New Lemonades Will Hydrate You with Real Sugars & Fruit Zest

With warmer weather on the horizon, companies are starting to think about the refreshing iced drinks they can serve to keep customers cool. Shake Shack came up with three new drinks to start the season, and they have all the ingredients a parched customer would hope for.

First, there's the Mango Passionade, made with real mango and passion fruit that's mixed with Shack-made lemonade. Next, there's the Strawberry Salted Limeade, made with real strawberry and salted lime zest that's mixed with Shack-made lemonade. Finally, there's the Blackberry Lychee Lemonade, made with real blackberry and lychee that's mixed with Shack-made lemonade.

All three of the drinks are made with real sugar—no high-fructose corn syrup—and include real ingredients like fruit purees and zests.

“Our new seasonal lemonades are a must-try,” said Mark Rosati, culinary director for Shake Shack, in a press release. “At Shake Shack, we always look to use premium ingredients, from our burgers to our beverages. We took our delicious Shack-made Lemonade and added real fruit purees and zest to create some really fun, bold flavors for the Springtime.”

The three fruit drinks are now available and will stay on menus until June 30 at a starting price of $3.29.

MORE: Shake Shack's Giving Out Free Fries to Celebrate Its New Nationwide Delivery