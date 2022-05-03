Shake Shack Is Teaming Up with Maker's Mark for an Entire Bourbon-Inspired Menu

Let me jump to the good stuff instead of boring you with past Shake Shack collaborations that are no longer with us (gone, but never forgotten, etc.). The Chain is teaming up with yet another brand, but it's one you might not expect.

Shake Shack has unveiled its latest partnership, and it's with Maker's Mark. The duo is launching an entire bourbon-inspired menu, joining restaurants nationwide on Friday. It includes a Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich.

The Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger is a white cheddar cheeseburger made from 100% Angus beef, topped with bourbon bacon jam (created with Maker's Mark, naturally), crispy shallots, and ShackSauce on a potato bun for $8.49. Meanwhile, the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich includes a whole white meat chicken breast with white cheddar cheese, that same bourbon bacon jam, and pickles on a toasted potato bun for $8.09.