Shake Shack Is Collaborating With an NYC Pizzeria For a Cheesy, Saucy Burger

I've always considered myself an adventurous eater. I'll down just about anything on my plate. But despite my versatile palate, I've still got an appreciation for the classics. Nothing rivals a great slice of a pizza or perfectly melty cheeseburger.

And now, you don't even have to choose between the two. Shake Shack is partnering with NYC pizzeria Mama's TOO for the ultimate collaboration: a giant pizza burger. It's made with a double cheeseburger with stracciatella cheese, spicy 'nduja tomato sauce, bitter greens, and crispy garlic on the Upper West Side haunt's homemade focaccia baked with parmesan, mozzarella, and rosemary.

For one day only, Shake Shack's original burger joint in Madison Square Park is serving up this cheesy, saucy sandwich, which costs $10.49, while supplies last. Here's the trick for getting yours: order ahead. Guests can purchase their Mama's TOO burger via the app or website on Thursday, August 27.