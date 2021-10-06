Shake Shack & Milk Bar Are Giving Away a Year of Free Food

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are joining forces. The popular cake creator and burger purveyor are rolling out new dessert offerings and celebrating the release with a major giveaway.

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are giving away a year of freebies from both places for one lucky winner. The giveaway is in celebration of new additions to both menus. Milk Bar is known for its cakes, and it recently added a new one to its lineup, a Chocolate Birthday Cake. The cake features everything you know and love about Milk Bar cakes, like sprinkles and tiny balls of doughy deliciousness, but with a chocolate base.

Before that, the bakery and Shake Shack joined forces to introduce both the Chocolate Birthday Cake and Chocolate Drizzle Shakes. The limited-edition dessert duos are available through November 1.

The shakes won't be around for long, and neither will your chances to enter to win a year of free food from Milk Bar and Shake Shack. The giveaway will take place on October 7, with the winner announced the following day via Instagram.

Fortunately, entering to win is even easier than ordering your go-to at Shake Shack or your favorite Milk Bar treats. All you have to do is follow both companies on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments with the hashtag #giveaway. That's it. From there, you'll be on your way to free food for a full year.

Deals like this don't roll around often, which makes this cause for celebration. Cake, anyone?