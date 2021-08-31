Shake Shack Teams up with Milk Bar for 2 New Shake Flavors

As the name implies, Shake Shack knows a thing or two about whipping up good shakes. As if we weren't already into its regular menu, the fast casual burger slinger has teamed up with another sweets maker to offer two exclusive new flavors.

Shake Shack has enlisted Milk Bar to create the all-new Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake. While the new offerings will formally launch at Shake Shack locations on September 3 and be available until November 1, fans can already snag the flavors exclusively through the app.

"We’ve been big fans of Milk Bar since day one. They share our same New York City DNA and dedication to providing fun and delicious reimagined takes on classic American fare," Culinary Director for Shake Shack Mark Rosati told Thrillist. "Our new Shake Shack x Milk Bar shakes merge the very best of our two worlds, blending our fresh-made frozen custard, made with real sugar and cage-free eggs, with Milk Bar treats, creating a new and magical experience that our guests are going to love. Partnering with Christina Tosi and her Milk Bar team has been an absolute blast."