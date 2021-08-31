Shake Shack Teams up with Milk Bar for 2 New Shake Flavors
Get the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake starting August 31.
As the name implies, Shake Shack knows a thing or two about whipping up good shakes. As if we weren't already into its regular menu, the fast casual burger slinger has teamed up with another sweets maker to offer two exclusive new flavors.
Shake Shack has enlisted Milk Bar to create the all-new Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake. While the new offerings will formally launch at Shake Shack locations on September 3 and be available until November 1, fans can already snag the flavors exclusively through the app.
"We’ve been big fans of Milk Bar since day one. They share our same New York City DNA and dedication to providing fun and delicious reimagined takes on classic American fare," Culinary Director for Shake Shack Mark Rosati told Thrillist. "Our new Shake Shack x Milk Bar shakes merge the very best of our two worlds, blending our fresh-made frozen custard, made with real sugar and cage-free eggs, with Milk Bar treats, creating a new and magical experience that our guests are going to love. Partnering with Christina Tosi and her Milk Bar team has been an absolute blast."
The Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake features Milk Bar B'Day frosting and Milk Bar B'Day crumbs in a hand-spun chocolate cake frozen custard with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles on top, while the Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake has got Milk Bar Cornflake Crunch, hand-spun malted vanilla frozen custard, and Milk Bar chocolate fudge drizzle with mini marshmallows.
"Any excuse to crush milkshakes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the name of menu development, I happily race toward. To make milkshake dreams come true with our BFFs at Shake Shack?!" Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar said in a press release. "Those are LIFE GOALS. Celebrating Shake Shack’s frozen custard through the lens of our Chocolate B’day Cake and Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies, we balanced the ooh and the goo, the flavors and the textures from these Milk Bar classics and spun them into shakes that we cannot wait for you to get your hands on!"