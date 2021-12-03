Shake Shack Is Getting Into the Drive-Thru Business

Shake Shack may be a popular choice when it comes to burger chains, but it has one major downside: No drive-thrus. So if you want to satisfy your Shake Shack cravings, you've got to track down a location and take the time to head in for a sit-down meal or grab your food to go. Convenience is key when it comes to food, though, which is why Shake Shack is finally getting into the drive-thru game.

According to a press release, Shake Shack's first-ever drive-thru location will open in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday, December 6th at 11 am. The company will be announcing 10 more drive-thrus by the end of 2022, which is good news for... well, anyone who doesn't live in Minnesota.

“Our Maple Grove opening is a huge step forward for our brand. We’ve been envisioning a drive-thru for some time now and have been working diligently to make the experience uniquely Shake Shack. We’re bringing our guests an even greater quality, craft, care and experience while adding a new level of convenience,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack. “We’ll be learning a lot from this location and will continue to optimize and adapt as we roll out more of these formats next year.”