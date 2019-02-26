Shake Shack Just Launched Rentable Food Trucks for Your Next Party

Few things are more memorable than gathering the people you love most to celebrate a major milestone -- be it a birthday, a wedding, a graduation, a new baby, a promotion, or whatever. The fact of the matter is, though, that the food is what the people come for and what they’ll be talking about long after the fun is over. Seriously, have you ever been to a wedding with bad food?
Lucky for you, Shake Shack is here to ensure that you never have to worry about that again. The burger purveyor announced that -- as of Tuesday -- Shack enthusiasts in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Atlanta can rent mobile versions of the ever-popular burger chain for occasions or, you know, just because you can. Don’t blame them if this results in hour-long cheeseburger lines at your event, though.
As if simply being the person that had Shake Shack at their party wasn’t cool enough, you can customize the menu to fit your taste buds. If you’re more into chicken than burgers, put the Chick’n Shack on your menu. Just remember you’re not the only one eating at this shindig, alright?
The cost of renting a Shake Shack food truck varies based on the occasion. Price is based on how long your event will run, and how many people need to be fed, according to the company. Whatever the cost, it’s a small price to pay for the bragging rights and inevitable Instagram action. To get a truck of your own for your next big get-together, just submit a request on Shake Shack’s website, including your name, location, contact info, and company if it’s a corporate event. They’ll get back to you with an estimate.
Submissions should be sent in at least two weeks in advance, because it’s not really a Shake Shack experience if you don’t have to wait for it.
