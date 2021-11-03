Shake Shack Has 6 New Seasonal Drinks for Winter

Seasonal drinks don't end with pumpkin and apple-flavored beverages. As the months get colder and the winter season approaches, most brands are putting in the work and launching a new flavor or two. Shake Shack is actually unveiling six new drinks, including three milkshakes and three winterades.

The winterades are juicy and punchier, with Apple Ciderade, Cran Citrus Punch, and Pomegranate Yuzu Lemonade varieties. The Ciderade is a mixture of actual apple cider mixed with vanilla and lemonade, and the Punch is a mix of cranberry and white grape juices mixed with orange and lemonade. Finally, the Lemonade is a mix of yuzu and pomegranate juices, also mixed with lemonade. It's hard to make a refreshing beverage for the cooler months, but these three combos sound incredible.