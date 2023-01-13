Shake Shack Is Releasing 2 All-New Shakes Inspired by Fan-Favorite Desserts

You know what's better than a dreamsicle or an indulgent slice of tiramisu? Two milkshakes that taste like the fan-favorite desserts. Shake Shack is doing what it does best and adding precisely that to its shake lineup.

The burger slinger is rolling out a Dreamsicle Shake and Tiramisu Shake, both of which are already available on menus nationwide for $6.09.

Now let's get into the dirty deets: the Tiramisu Shake features hand-spun tiramisu frozen custard that's bursting with notes of coffee and creamy mascarpone. It's topped with whipped cream, cocoa, and a lady finger (naturally). The Dreamsicle Shake, meanwhile, features classic hand-spun vanilla and orange frozen custard with whipped cream and crushed orange candies on top.

That's hardly the tip of the innovation iceberg at Shake Shack, though. In fact, just a few months back, the chain collaborated on a three-course, ant-infused meal.

"We've always had a great admiration for Chef Enrique Olvera and his philosophy of highlighting exceptional ingredients," Shake Shack's Executive Chef & VP of Culinary Innovation John Karangis said in a press statement. "Not only has this collaboration given us the opportunity to partner with a culinary icon, it's allowed us to bring a taste of Mexico City to both of our fans in New York and Los Angeles. The menu infuses the classic flavors in our restaurants with Enrique's inspiring creativity and culinary heritage. After a successful run in Mexico City, we're excited to show fans what we're cooking up!"

Maybe an ant-infused shake next?