Shake Shack Just Announced a Year of Local Chef Collaborations Across the U.S.

Shake Shack is a total fast-casual elite, known for setting high standards that some other burger chains struggle to meet. This year, it's planning to elevate its menu even further with a series of localized chef collaborations throughout the nation.

The collabs are part of what Shake Shack is calling "Now Serving," a series of pop-ups that will happen in various cities during 2021. Each collaboration involves an esteemed chef putting their own flair on Shake Shack's menu and serving it to people in their community for one day only. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit of the chef's choosing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with some of the best chefs in the country for this series while giving back to the restaurant community during these difficult times,” said Mark Rosati, culinary director at Shake Shack, in a press release. “Now Serving brings together a unique vision and style from top chefs who share our passion and commitment, paired with our roadside-inspired classics, and we can’t wait to show our Shack fans what we’re cooking up.”