Shake Shack Just Announced a Year of Local Chef Collaborations Across the U.S.
A handful of collabs are on the schedule for 2021.
Shake Shack is a total fast-casual elite, known for setting high standards that some other burger chains struggle to meet. This year, it's planning to elevate its menu even further with a series of localized chef collaborations throughout the nation.
The collabs are part of what Shake Shack is calling "Now Serving," a series of pop-ups that will happen in various cities during 2021. Each collaboration involves an esteemed chef putting their own flair on Shake Shack's menu and serving it to people in their community for one day only. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit of the chef's choosing.
“We’re thrilled to partner with some of the best chefs in the country for this series while giving back to the restaurant community during these difficult times,” said Mark Rosati, culinary director at Shake Shack, in a press release. “Now Serving brings together a unique vision and style from top chefs who share our passion and commitment, paired with our roadside-inspired classics, and we can’t wait to show our Shack fans what we’re cooking up.”
The "Now Serving" ScheduleMarch 4
Chris Shepherd x Shake Shack
Houston
April 8
Pinky Cole x Shake Shack
Atlanta & New York City
May 6
Junghyun Park x Shake Shack
New York City
June 17
Sarah Grueneberg x Shake Shack
Chicago
July 22
Dominique Crenn x Shake Shack
San Francisco
September 23
JJ Johnson x Shake Shack
New York City
Mark your calendar now for the collab closest to you and look out for specific event details as the date draws near.
