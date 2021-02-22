News

Shake Shack Just Announced a Year of Local Chef Collaborations Across the U.S.

A handful of collabs are on the schedule for 2021.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 2/22/2021 at 8:00 AM

A recent Shake Shack collaboration with LA chef Nyesha Arrington. | Courtesy of Shake Shack
Shake Shack is a total fast-casual elite, known for setting high standards that some other burger chains struggle to meet. This year, it's planning to elevate its menu even further with a series of localized chef collaborations throughout the nation.

The collabs are part of what Shake Shack is calling "Now Serving," a series of pop-ups that will happen in various cities during 2021. Each collaboration involves an esteemed chef putting their own flair on Shake Shack's menu and serving it to people in their community for one day only. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit of the chef's choosing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with some of the best chefs in the country for this series while giving back to the restaurant community during these difficult times,” said Mark Rosati, culinary director at Shake Shack, in a press release. “Now Serving brings together a unique vision and style from top chefs who share our passion and commitment, paired with our roadside-inspired classics, and we can’t wait to show our Shack fans what we’re cooking up.”

The "Now Serving" Schedule

March 4
Chris Shepherd x Shake Shack
Houston

April 8
Pinky Cole x Shake Shack
Atlanta & New York City

May 6
Junghyun Park x Shake Shack
New York City

June 17
Sarah Grueneberg x Shake Shack
Chicago

July 22
Dominique Crenn x Shake Shack
San Francisco

September 23
JJ Johnson x Shake Shack
New York City

Mark your calendar now for the collab closest to you and look out for specific event details as the date draws near.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
