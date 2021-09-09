Shake Shack Is Partnering with a Michelin-Starred Chef for Its Latest Release

Fresh off the heels of a star-studded partnership with Milk Bar, Shake Shack is teaming up with Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn for a limited-edition grilled cheese launch. Crenn is known as the culinary mastermind behind renowned Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn, and Bar Crenn.

The one-day-only release, which is set to hit Shake Shack menus as part of the brand's recurring collaborative series called Now Serving, will be available exclusively at San Francisco's Cow Hollow location on Thursday, September 9, beginning at 11 am. The Chef Crenn created grilled cheese boasts Bay Area staple Bohemian Creamery's Boho Belle cow's milk cheese, Bleu Belle Farm tomatoes, and onion jam sandwiched between Tartine Bakery's sourdough bread.

"I am a big fan of Shack Shack and jumped at the chance to work with Mark Rosati on the 'Now Serving' collaboration series," Dominique Crenn said in a press release. "I'm so excited to share my grilled cheese sandwich with the neighborhood. It will highlight two of my favorite local purveyors—Bohemian Creamery and Tartine Bakery, and showcase the beautiful tomatoes grown in Sonoma at my very own Bleu Belle Farm. I'm very grateful for the inspiration that San Francisco provides me daily and will take this opportunity to also give back to one of my favorite local non-profits, La Cocina."