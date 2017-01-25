Shake Shack's BBQ Chick'n Shack Highlights Its New BBQ Menu

The key to the BBQ menu is Shake Shack's new BBQ sauce, which has been in the works for a while now, according to Mark Rosati, Culinary Director of Shake Shack.

"Our Shack BBQ sauce takes inspiration from a few of our favorite regional BBQ styles, from the thick and rich tomato-based Kansas City style to the tangy South Carolina mustard style, and it’ll be a drool-worthy complement to our burgers, chicken and fries," he said in a statement.

Shake Shack describes the BBQ ShackMeister Burger as an angus beef cheeseburger topped with crispy shallots marinated in its ShackMeister Ale and Shack BBQ sauce. As for the BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries, think of the chain's famous crinkle cuts, but topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, and cheese sauce.