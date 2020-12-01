Shake Shack Just Launched a New Truffle Menu in NYC & LA
The truffle sauce is what dreams are made of.
Shake Shack's Madison Square Park outpost in New York City, the OG location, has been whipping up a series of menu collabs in recent months—first, with an epic Mama's Too-inspired pizza burger, then an ode to the now-shuttered West Village hotspot, Bar Sardine.
Now, with a little help from NYC's leading rare and specialty foods importer Regalis Foods, the burger slinger is whipping up an entire truffle-focused menu. Through December 31, New Yorkers and LA residents alike can get a taste of their Shake Shack faves with an elevated twist.
Shake Shack's truffle menu:
- Black Truffle Burger: Roth Gruyere cheeseburger with black truffle sauce and crispy shallots on a toasted potato bun.
- Black Truffle ‘Shroom Burger: Crispy portobello mushroom filled with melted Muenster and Cheddar cheese, topped with black truffle sauce, shredded lettuce, and sandwiched between a toasted potato bun.
- Black Truffle Shack Stack: Roth Gruyere cheeseburger and a ‘Shroom Burger with black truffle sauce on a toasted potato bun.
- Black Truffle Sauce on Side: features Regalis Foods' Black Truffle Arbequina Olive Oil, notes of caramelized mushrooms, thyme, fresh bay leaves, port and madeira fortified wines, and Parmesan cheese—plus, an aged sherry vinegar that "[balances] the umami and overall richness."
"The star of Shake Shack and Regalis Foods’ truffle-focused menu, including the Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ‘Shroom Burger and Black Truffle Shack Stack, is a black truffle sauce made with Regalis’ USDA Organic Black Truffle Arbequina Oil," a rep for Shake Shack told Thrillist via email. "The oil, flavored organically with real truffles, is the only truly natural truffle product on the market - most consumers aren’t aware that 98% of truffle products sold globally are artificially flavored with synthetic lab-created essences and aromas."
The entire truffle menu will be available at Shake Shack's Madison Square Park and Upper West Side locations in NYC, as well as LA's Glendale and El Segundo locations.
