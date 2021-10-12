Shake Shack Is Dropping Another Truffle Menu & This Time You Can Get It Nationwide

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Last year, Shake Shack teamed up with Regalis Foods for a truffle-themed menu but limited its availability to New York and Los Angeles. Now, the burger slinger is reigniting its partnership with the brand, but this time, bringing its indulgent Black Truffle Sauce nationwide. October 15 through January 10, Shake Shack's Truffle Menu is hitting the masses, made with Regalis Foods' USDA Organic Black Truffle Arbequina Oil, which happens to be the only truly natural truffle product on the market. "For over 15 years, I've been proud to bring elusive and extraordinary ingredients to fine-dining restaurants and adventurous home kitchens," Regalis Foods Founder Ian Purkayastha said in a statement to Thrillist. "But all the while, I've longed to share my enthusiasm and expertise to far wider audiences, and Shake Shack has proven to be the perfect partner for bringing this dream to fruition." Here's the menu: Black Truffle Burger: a gruyere cheeseburger with real black truffle sauce and crispy shallots sandwiched between a toasted potato bun for $8.79

"I think what makes us unique is we're a fine casual restaurant but we're born out of a fine dining restaurant group, and when I think about what bridges those worlds together, I think of this burger because it has that black truffle which a lot of people might associate a white table cloth, fine dining restaurant," Shake Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati told Thrillist. If the menu looks smaller than before, that's because it is. The NYC and LA-exclusive truffle menu featured two additional items, a Black Truffle' Shroom Burger, with a crispy portobello mushroom, Muenster and Cheddar cheese, and Black truffle sauce, and the Black Truffle Shack Stack, which featured a Roth Gruyere cheeseburger and a 'Shroom Burger with black truffle sauce. In their place, however, Shake Shack added those Garlic Parmesan Fries with truffle sauce right on the side. "The sauce is so good, naturally, we were testing it and dipping our fries in it. It's better than using a spoon. Then we decided to innovate around that," Rosati said before adding. "We wanted to echo the ingredients in the sauce a little further. We made a garlic parmesan seasoning, we tossed the fries in that beforehand, and then served the sauce on the side. We just wanted to bring that flavor out more for the fries, because the fries are just a delicious, crispy blank canvas that can hold all of these flavors."

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.