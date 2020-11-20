Shake Shack's New Veggie Shack Burger Is Vegetarian-Friendly, but Temporary

Shake Shack announced a new meatless burger this week—the Veggie Shack—but unfortunately for vegetarians, it won't be around for long.

The veggie patty is made of greens, grains, and herbs, and comes on a wheat bun with avocado, roasted tomato, shredded lettuce, and tangy lemon mayo. It joins the menu after what Shake Shack describes as "months of taste tests," but will supposedly only reach a handful of locations for "a (very) limited time."

Why Shake Shack is set on offering the bare minimum for vegetarians, we may never know, but this is at least a step in the right direction—and if it's anything like the beet and black bean burger they were testing out, we can expect it to satisfy.

More locations may begin to carry the Veggie Shack during its brief run, but for now, here's where you can snag one:

California:

• Burbank

• Downtown LA

• El Segundo

• Glendale

• Hollywood

• Pasadena

• UTC, San Diego

• Westlake

• West Hollywood

New York:

• Astor Place

• Midtown East

• Morningside Heights

• New Hyde Park

• Upper East Side

• West Village

Kentucky:

• Lexington

New Jersey:

• Paramus

Ohio:

• Downtown Cleveland

• Easton Town Center

• Pinecrest

• Short North

Texas:

• Domain

• Plano

• Preston Royal

• Rice Village

• South Lamar

• Uptown Dallas

While the Veggie Shack is in stock, these locations will also allow customers to add avocado to any other classic burgers. See, even meat-eaters can appreciate this one!