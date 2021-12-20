You Can Get Free Fries from Shake Shack If Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed

A delayed or canceled flight—especially when you've secured that negative PCR and you're headed home for the holidays—is a soul-crushing experience. Just when you've mentally planned that 24-hour Hallmark movie marathon, supplemented by an endless supply of sugar cookies and your parents' expensive wine, are you forced to reconfigure. Now, at least, Shake Shack is doing its part to soften the blow.

Between December 22 and December 24, the burger slinger is hosting its "Can't Fly? Have a Fry" promo to get you through some difficult travel times. Folks with either a delayed or canceled flight at New York's JFK Airport can snag free fries from any location in Terminal 4. Simply show proof of your travel day debacle, and you'll be comforted with a savory, starchy snack.

"At Shake Shack we have always been focused on creating uplifting experiences for our guests," Shake Shack CMO Jay Livingston said in a press release. "We know the holidays can be stressful, so we created this campaign to bring some fan excitement, especially in some of the busiest and crowded places around the holiday—the airport. From real-life surprise and delight moments to capturing and sharing content across our owned channels, our goal is to spread and share joy."

Non-New Yorkers can get in on the action as well. For those with similar travel snafus, simply snap a selfie in front of your departure gate with that dreaded canceled or delayed notice, of course, and tag @ShakeShack on Instagram for a free fry voucher.

And while the promo ends Christmas Eve, Shake Shack is already teasing its 2022 return per an email sent to Thrillist that says, "The series could return at other Shake Shack airport locations in 2022." Yes, please.