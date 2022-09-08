Shake Shack Unveiled 3 Fall-Themed Shakes with Pumpkin, Apple Cider Donuts, & More

The pumpkin-spiced lifestyle arrives as early as July now. While many of us groan every time the drinks arrive, there is a silent majority that must love them to keep them rolling out.

Shake Shack isn't immune to the allure of liquid pumpkin. Though, its drinks are arriving at a much more reasonable time of year called "almost fall." That's the period right after Labor Day when we have mentally decided it is fall even if that's not accurate. The fall-themed drinks at Shake Shack include a trio of seasonally-appropriate flavors, so there is even something for the pumpkin haters in the crowd.

Unlike a latte, which feels more appropriate for late fall, a fall-themed shake arrives at the right time, while it is still sweltering out across most of the country. The trio is headlined by the Pumpkin Patch Shake. It contains Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin puree, spun with vanilla custard, cinnamon, and nutmeg before getting topped with whipped cream and candied pumpkin seeds.

The Apple Cider Donut Shake features apple cider donut frozen custard topped with whipped cream and cinnamon donut crunch. The last is the Choco Salted Toffee Shake made with chocolate custard and salted toffee sauce. That one gets topped with whipped cream and chocolate toffee sprinkles. As is the case every "fall," it is a good time to have a craving for pumpkin drinks.