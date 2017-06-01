News

Shaq Celebrates the Internet's Gross Toe Jokes with a Sparkling Pedicure

By Published On 05/31/2017 By Published On 05/31/2017
Shaq/Instagram

Trending

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

related

Queue Up, Because Kiwi Sorbet Bars Are Now a Thing

related

This LA Donut Shop Combines Two American Classics Into One Sandwich

related

Crayola Wants You to Name Its Brand New Shade of Blue

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is a behemoth in more ways than one. Standing 7’1” and weighing no less than 325 lbs, Shaq is a gargantuan human being and a former genie who can belly dance. Last week, the NBA Hall of Famer made headlines and caught a fair bit of flack when he bared his size 22 feet on TNT's post-game show. The disgust was justified, because Shaq Daddy’s toes looked like charred chicken tenders with a fungal infection. Jokes were cracked, memes were born, and people probably gagged.
 
But our fair hero got the message, because Shaq got a pedicure. In videos he posted to Instagram Wednesday, Shaq’s ginormous leg spreads outward while a woman -- wearing gloves, of course -- performs the thankless job of lathering him up. 

Being flamboyant and all -- did we mention he’s a former genie who once cut a rap single with a dude named Fu-Schnickens? -- Shaq added a bit of flair to his newly minted toes in the form of gold, sparkling polish.

Walaaaa #bigplatunumdiamondtoes #nomoreuglyfeet #bigsexyfeetass

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Shaq clearly did the right thing here. Whether the sparkling nail polish can withstand the wrath of his monstrous feet is another question. 

[h/t Sports Illustrated]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Is How an iPhone 7 Compares to a Professional Movie Camera
News

related

READ MORE
A Crowded Subway Car Staged a Makeshift Graduation For a Kid Who Just Missed His
News

related

READ MORE
Looks Like This Is Starbucks' Next Pink Drink
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More