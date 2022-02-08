Gorillas at the Zoo Are Reportedly Scared of Shaq, Whom They Think Is One of Them

Shaquille O'Neal may be best known for his basketball career—and whopping 7'1'' stature—but there's a lot more to the retired NBA star than just his dunking abilities. Apparently, he's also a big fan of the zoo and claims to have been to every zoo in the world. Sadly, certain residents of the animal parks don't seem to feel the same.

According to Insider, during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the former Laker admits that his presence riles up the enclosure's gorilla exhibit. In fact, he even dialed up Miami Zoo executive Ron Magill to corroborate his reputation amongst the apes.

"True story, every time I go to the gorilla section, they look at me like, 'Hey man, where your fur at?'" Shaq said in the episode. "For real. For real. That's how they look at me. They also look at me like, 'What am I doing in here and you out there?' And they always go crazy when they see me."

Magill not only agreed with Shaq's recounting of events, but said that male gorillas are often intimidated by his over seven-foot height and 325-pound build.

"[The gorilla] gets intimated, and he looks at Shaq and thinks that Shaq is going to take away his girls, and he gets tight-lipped and tries to stand up and make himself look as big as possible," Magill said on the podcast. "But at the end of the day, he backs off. He knows who's boss."

"Every zoo in the world they go crazy," Shaq chimed in. "They try to break out the damn thing and try to fight me."