Shaq Joins Bonkers Chorus of People Who Believe the Earth Is Flat

It might seem totally bonkers, but it's true. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes the Earth is flat. Maybe things look different when you're more than seven feet tall.
On the February edition of "The Big Podcast With Shaq" the four-time NBA champion was asked about current NBA star Kyrie Irving's assertion that the Earth is flat. "It's true," Shaq replied as jaws went slack across the world. "The Earth is flat. Yes, it is. Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind -- what you read, what you see, and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, 'Oh, Columbus discovered America,' but when he got there, it was some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you?"
Something about false equivalencies, possibly? Is it possible to phone a friend? 50/50?
It only got weirder as the segment dragged on. His reasoning was not entirely sound. "So, listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this shit is flat to me," Shaq said. "I'm just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it's flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings?"
He continued, "You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not. The world is flat."
Earth-shattering stuff from the man who is somehow nicknamed The Big Aristotle. "Satellite imagery could be drawn and made up," he added
Being a conspiracy theorist is this spring's latest trend. Everyone is wearing it. Irving, who has also said he can control his dreams, repeatedly asserted the Earth is flat before this season's All-Star Game. Draymond Green wouldn't fully support the theory, but definitely thinks it's possible. Wilson Chandler is also a part of that chorus.
It's a small group or tinfoil hat wearers, but it has been prominent enough that NBA commissioner Adam Silver came out in February to say he believes the Earth is indeed a sphere.
The science isn't really out on this one, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion. You could go with people who study this or with a rapping kung-fu genie who makes a good point about the buildings in Atlanta. Look at them!
