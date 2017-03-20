Shaq Joins Bonkers Chorus of People Who Believe the Earth Is Flat

It might seem totally bonkers, but it's true. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes the Earth is flat. Maybe things look different when you're more than seven feet tall.

On the February edition of "The Big Podcast With Shaq" the four-time NBA champion was asked about current NBA star Kyrie Irving's assertion that the Earth is flat. "It's true," Shaq replied as jaws went slack across the world. "The Earth is flat. Yes, it is. Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind -- what you read, what you see, and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, 'Oh, Columbus discovered America,' but when he got there, it was some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you?"