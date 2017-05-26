News

Shaq's Weird Toes Caused So Much Chaos Even His Son Apologized

By Published On 05/26/2017 By Published On 05/26/2017
Shutterstock (edited)

Trending

related

Bandit Steals 180-ft Inflatable Obstacle Course, Will Probably Throw Cool Party

related

This Dude Set a 'Price Is Right' Record and Was So Pumped He Almost Fell Off the Stage

related

This Map Shows the Popularity of Fidget Spinners Nationwide

related

This 4-Mile Underground Beer Pipeline Is a Genius Idea

Shaq himself needs no introduction. Regardless of his laughably bad opinions about the shape of the Earth, the former rapper, actor, and star basketball player is ubiquitous. His individual body parts, however, are a different matter. That's what anyone watching The NBA on TNT learned all too well last night when Shaq revealed what his right big toe looked like to viewers everywhere and the internet at large. Keep in mind, Shaq's a big guy and wears a size 22 shoe, but that doesn't account for his unsettling toes.

“What is that thing where your big toe should be?” Ernie Johnson quipped, asking the question the rest of the world is too afraid to ask.

Proceed with caution. Once you see Shaq's toes, the toes cannot be un-seen.

It caused such a stir online, prompting so many jokes, GIFs, and bad one-liners, that even Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal came out to jokingly apologize.

h/t Bleacher Report

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
A Piece of Costume Jewelry Found at a Garage Sale Wound up Being Worth $325,000
News

related

READ MORE
These Airports Have the Nation's Worst Summer Travel Delays
News

related

READ MORE
Trader Joe's Is Now Selling Lime-Sized, Mini Avocados
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More