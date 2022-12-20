Here's How to Turn Your Holiday Shopping Spree Into Free Money

Most of the year, when I say I've' got receipts, I'm referring to damning screenshots shared with me by many fellow gossipers about some terrible NYC personality. But during the winter, I also have classic receipts documenting the heaps of money I've spent on too many presents. Fortunately, the scraps of paper detailing my financial ruin aren't doomed to go to waste.

Merryfield PBC will now offer customers rewards for any submitted paper receipts from any store they shop at. The rewards in the app will translate into points, which users can accumulate and trade in for gift cards.

"There's tremendous consumer appeal for apps and programs that reward people for everything they buy, anywhere they shop. And why wouldn't there be?" said David Mayer, Founder and CEO of Merryfield, in a press release. "It doesn't matter where you shop, all those paper receipts can be turned into free gift cards to retailers like Target, Apple, Amazon, Starbucks and more. With the economy the way it is today, these incremental rewards are so appreciated by so many people."

Customers will get 5% back on brands that are better for the environment and consumers. To take advantage of this deal and make all that Christmas spending work for you, you can download the Merryfield app from the App Store or Google Play.