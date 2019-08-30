Florida Surfer Catches Gnarly Air, Lands Right on 6-Foot Biting Shark

It’s the absolute worst when you’re catching air on a freshly waxed board and you’re suddenly hit by what feels like a freight train that turns out to be a shark, promptly bitten in multiple place by this shark, and forced to desperately swim to safety. #JustSurferThings, amirite dudes? ...Dudes?
Well, 40-year-old Florida surfer Donald Walsh would know exactly what I’m talking about. Walsh experienced this painful surfer plight at Volusia County’s New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday morning while catching some air.
"Took a wave, one thing I never do," Walsh told Orlando’s WKMG-TV. "I never really try to throw an air but I tried to throw one. Didn't land it, landed on a shark instead and he decided to take a bite out of me."
Walsh said when he hit the shark, which he believed was around six-and-a-half feet long, it “felt like a freight train.”
According to the International Shark Attack File, New Smyrna Beach is the shark attack capital of the world. There have been more than 300 documented shark attacks in the area since the late 1800s.
“The first thing I could think of was to literally push him away from me. As soon as it happened,” Walsh said. “I grabbed my board and started to paddle as fast as I could.”
But, according to the incident report, he didn’t get away before the shark bit his left hand and calf. He was treated by paramedics but did not go to the hospital, which is kind of gnarly… Almost as gnarly as the man who, after getting a nasty shark bite, headed to the bar instead of the hospital.
