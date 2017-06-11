A Shark Knocked This Dude Right Off His Paddle Board

Maximo Trinidad is lucky for several reasons. First, he got to spend a recent lunch break paddleboarding on a stunning Florida beach. Then, while enjoying the surf, he survived being knocked clear off his paddle board by a shark that came flying out of nowhere. And, better yet, the dude managed to capture the entire close encounter with the carnivore on camera. Well, holy crap.
According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, Trinidad was out hitting the waves near Corners Beach in Jupiter, FL, on his lunch break last Thursday when a sudden collision with a spinner shark sent him flying off his board and into the water. While most people would freak the hell out in such a situation -- or at the very least haul ass to shore -- the video shows Trinidad emerge from the water downright elated by what happened. "Holy shit," he says, followed by a several woo-hoo's before the video ends.
The report also notes that spinner sharks aren't known to attack humans often, meaning he probably wasn't in much danger during the incident. But that certainly doesn't make it any less insane.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would have peed himself. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.