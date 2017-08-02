Terrifying Video Shows a First-Person View of a Shark Attack

When a shark strikes, it won't notify its audience, as Gloria Swanson did in Sunset Boulevard, that it is "ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille." Instead, as a new video shot by Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries demonstrates, if you see anything, it'll just be a ghostly figure looming out of the murky water until its teeth are suddenly on top of you.
The video above was shot by Dr. Greg Skomal, a biologist with the Division of Marine Fisheries, on a research expedition on Monday, and it dramatically depicts a shark that just couldn't resist trying to take a bite out Skomal's camera. Luckily, both the camera and Skomal survived the encounter, per a Facebook post from the agency.
We can add this one to the long tradition of sharks biting stuff that isn't theirs. Those rascally sharks. It's important to note that shark attacks are not exactly common, but that you should obviously always take precautions if you're in shark territory, just in case.
h/t Mashable
