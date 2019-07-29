Shark Week Is This Week. Here's Everything That's Playing.

There are eight days of sharks heading your way. No, this isn't a threat to parents promising eight days of "Baby Shark." It's Shark Week. The delightfully fishy summer tradition broadcast by the Discovery Channel. It calls back to a simpler time when shark-themed programming on TV never involved magical ocean tornadoes.
This year, however, Shark Week is taking a page from SyFy be debuting its first-ever feature film. It'll also have all the nature documentaries you can handle, as well as comedian Rob Riggle diving with sharks along with Anthony Anderson, Adam Devin, Joel McHale, and Damon Wayans, Jr.
To help you plan your week around the mysterious and alluring predators, here's a look at all the programming you'll find over the course of this year's Shark Week with descriptions from the Discovery Channel.
Stay in This Treehouse Village That Gives You a Birdseye View of the Dominican Republic
Sunday, July 28
Expedition Unknown: Megalodon - 8pm ET
Five times bigger than a T. Rex, with jaws capable of crushing a tank, the Megalodon was the ultimate apex predator. This 60-ton mega-shark ruled the world's oceans for nearly 20 million years. Then, suddenly, it vanished. So how did the king of the deep lose his throne? Paleontologists are using fossilized teeth -- the only surviving evidence of the Megalodon -- to take a bite out of the mystery of its disappearance.
Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. - 9pm ET
Rob Riggle is back and campaigning for his own Shark Week special, but he’ll only get one if he can find a way to bring along some of his celebrity friends and get them to swim with sharks.
Monday, July 29
Sharks of the Badlands - 8pm ET
White sharks are infiltrating the waters off Cape Cod. This year alone, a record 150 white sharks were recorded off the coast, and for the first time in 80 years, a white shark attack turned fatal. Greg Skomal teams up with Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kina Scollay in New Zealand to test the most exciting, cutting-edge new technology for shark detecting surveillance.
Legend of the Deep Blue - 9pm ET
Shark experts Brandon McMillan and Jimi Partington head back to Guadalupe Island to search the depths for Deep Blue. Believed to be the largest great white shark in the world, Deep Blue measures almost 21 feet long and over two-and-a-half tons.
The Sharks of Headstone Hell - 10pm ET
In the middle of the South Pacific lies a tiny speck of land called Norfolk Island. At the end of the 18th century, it was the site of one of the harshest penal colonies on Earth. But today, it is the gathering spot of some of the largest tiger sharks on earth and an extraordinary event -- full-size animal carcasses tossed into the sea by the present-day islanders.
Tuesday, July 30
Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing - 8pm ET
Paul de Gelder & James Glancy bail out of an aircraft at 3,500 feet to experience first-hand what it’s like to crash land into some of the world’s most remote and shark-infested waters.
Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters - 9pm ET
Hosts Paul de Gelder, Mike Dornellas, Nick LeBeouf, and Jamin Martinelli will put themselves in harm's way as they reenact five recent shark attacks to find out how things could have ended differently.
Air Jaws Strikes Back - 10pm ET
Air Jaws returns as shark expert Chris Fallows leads a team of researchers into a newly discovered shark vs. seal battleground at the base of a 200-foot cliff. Here a deadly game of life and death plays out in waist-deep water.
Wednesday, July 31
Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark - 8pm ET
Wildlife biologist and animal tracker Forrest Galante embarks on a mission to the Indian Ocean to search for the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark. This rare species was last seen in the 1970s, but recent photos of unidentified sharks around Sri Lanka and the Maldives lead many to believe it could still be alive.
Capsized: Blood in the Water - 9pm ET
This feature film is based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounter. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks.
Thursday, August 1
Return to Shark Island - 8pm ET
With the help of shark scientist Dr. Craig O’Connell and the confirmed cooperation of Réunion’s newly established CRA Shark Protection Program, Return to Shark Island investigates the ongoing shark crisis that is threatening to bring this former island paradise to its knees and sets out to answer the critical questions: Have the islanders’ worst fears come true? Is this so-called ‘spike’ in shark attacks now the new normal?
Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe - 9pm ET
One hundred and fifty miles off the coast of Baja, California, Guadalupe Island is a notorious hot spot for great white sharks. Here to target the abundant seal population, great whites are silent hunters, stalking their prey and killing with a surprise attack. But the waters surrounding Guadalupe Island are crystal clear. So how do they do it? At other white shark hot spots around the world, there is always a kill zone -- a place where more predation events occur. But here in Guadalupe, an attack has never been witnessed.
Monster Mako: Perfect Predator - 10pm ET
One of Shark Week’s most exciting missions over the years has been the search for Granders, the largest Makos in the world. Joe Romeiro and Keith Poe revisit the most exciting events and discoveries from Monster Mako and Return of the Monster Mako all leading up to brand new footage captured off the coast of California of rare Mako behavior.
Friday, August 2
Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers - 8pm ET
An intrepid team of shark explorers ventures out for a third year to the famed Isle of Jaws, a remote island off the West Australian coast. Two great white shark males, believed to be brothers, are at the heart of an intriguing mystery. Do these animals recognize, and prefer to live and hunt with, a blood relative?
Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver - 9pm ET
Master illusionist, author, and inventor Andrew Mayne is going to attempt to create the first-of-its-kind shark suit to overcome the senses of a great white shark and make him invisible to the world’s most perfect predator. He teams up with underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande and Dr. Neil Hammerschlag on a global quest to uncover the power of the great white’s predation senses -- all to prepare him for the ultimate test -- putting himself in the middle of a great white frenzy in Australia.
I Was Prey: Shark Week - 10pm ET
Along the sun-drenched coast of Southern California, single mother Leeanne Ericson is enjoying a relaxing day at the beach when she’s confronted with her worst nightmare -- a giant great white shark that grabs her leg and drags her under the water. Off the rugged northern coast of Hawaii, spearfisherman Braxton Rocha is ambushed by a tiger shark so massive it could easily swallow him whole. In the wake of these vicious attacks, both victims must fight through their injuries and the unforgiving elements to reach safety before it’s too late.
Saturday, August 3
Sharks Gone Wild 2 - 8pm ET
Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year -- the unbelievable viral videos, the biggest news stories, and the latest cutting-edge shark science.
Shark Week Immersion - 9pm ET
Rooster Teeth tackles Shark Week as the Immersion crew answers a wide range of shark-fueled questions by taking some of the most iconic shark moments from pop culture history and bringing them to real life.
Sunday, August 4
Sunday will feature the best of Shark Week 2019, with encore broadcasts of the week's best shows.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.