Giant Sharks Attack TV Crew's Submarine in This Terrifying Video

Do not swim between a shark and its prey -- even if you're in a high-tech deepwater submarine. That's the lesson a team of BBC producers recently learned the hard way, when they wandered a tad too close to the fleshy whale carcass claimed by a group of very large and very hungry sharks on the ocean floor.
The crew, from BBC's Blue Planet II nature documentary show, descended nearly 2,300ft below the surface to find out what happens to whale carcasses on the seabed and -- much to their surprise -- discovered the giant sharks mid-feeding frenzy. As you can see in the video of the encounter (shown above), the pack of predators are not pleased by their uninvited dinner guests. In fact, the sharks, who are already seen aggressively biting and prodding each other to claim the best bits of the decaying blubber, seemingly view the submarine as additional competition for the prized meat. That's when things get scary.
Watch as the sharks slam into the sub's windows and hull, while the crew members inside become increasingly anxious about its structural integrity due to the blows and the enormous pressure at such a depth.
"The submarine is very strong," one of the crew members is heard saying. "But they're so big and strong that I'm a little bit afraid."
Looking the sharks right in their big, cold eyes probably didn't help. Thankfully for the crew, the sharks let up on their attack and resume shredding the dead whale in a cloud of dust and blood and whale parts. Let's just hope the team brought a change of pants along for the dive.
